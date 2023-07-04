The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres is hitting .245 with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Torres has gotten a hit in 57 of 83 games this season (68.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (21.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 11 games this season (13.3%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 24.1% of his games this season, Torres has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (14.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 43.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 37
.230 AVG .262
.319 OBP .323
.410 SLG .403
13 XBH 12
8 HR 4
20 RBI 14
27/21 K/BB 22/14
5 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.28).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • The Orioles will send Gibson (8-5) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.66), 51st in WHIP (1.376), and 56th in K/9 (6.9) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.