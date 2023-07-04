The Round of 128 at Wimbledon will feature Greet Minnen and Jelena Ostapenko competing on Tuesday, July 4.

Check out the Minnen-Ostapenko matchup on ESPN.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Greet Minnen vs. Jelena Ostapenko Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Minnen vs. Ostapenko Matchup Info

Minnen is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 208-ranked Darja Semenistaja in Thursday's qualifying round.

In the Bett1open, Minnen's most recent tournament, she was beaten 6-7, 6-3, 2-6 by No. 118-ranked Jule Niemeier on June 18 in the qualification final round.

In her last match, which was scheduled for June 29, 2023 at Viking International Eastbourne, Ostapenko was eliminated against Camila Giorgi via walkover.

This is the first time that Minnen and Ostapenko have gone head to head in the last five years.

Minnen vs. Ostapenko Odds and Probabilities

Greet Minnen Jelena Ostapenko +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 40.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.