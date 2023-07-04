Greet Minnen vs. Jelena Ostapenko: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023
The Round of 128 at Wimbledon will feature Greet Minnen and Jelena Ostapenko competing on Tuesday, July 4.
Check out the Minnen-Ostapenko matchup on ESPN.
Greet Minnen vs. Jelena Ostapenko Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Minnen vs. Ostapenko Matchup Info
- Minnen is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 208-ranked Darja Semenistaja in Thursday's qualifying round.
- In the Bett1open, Minnen's most recent tournament, she was beaten 6-7, 6-3, 2-6 by No. 118-ranked Jule Niemeier on June 18 in the qualification final round.
- In her last match, which was scheduled for June 29, 2023 at Viking International Eastbourne, Ostapenko was eliminated against Camila Giorgi via walkover.
- This is the first time that Minnen and Ostapenko have gone head to head in the last five years.
Minnen vs. Ostapenko Odds and Probabilities
|Greet Minnen
|Jelena Ostapenko
|+310
|Odds to Win Match
|-450
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2500
|24.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|81.8%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.8%
|40.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|59.6
