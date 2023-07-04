Greet Minnen (No. 123 ranking) will face Jelena Ostapenko (No. 17) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4.

Ostapenko is getting -450 odds to earn a win versus Minnen (+310).

Greet Minnen vs. Jelena Ostapenko Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Greet Minnen vs. Jelena Ostapenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has an 81.8% chance to win.

Greet Minnen Jelena Ostapenko +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 40.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.4

Greet Minnen vs. Jelena Ostapenko Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Minnen beat Darja Semenistaja 6-2, 6-3.

In the quarterfinals of Viking International Eastbourne on June 29, 2023, Ostapenko was eliminated by Camila Giorgi, losing 6-7 (retired).

Through 14 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Minnen has played 24.0 games per match and won 51.8% of them.

Minnen has played seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 23.9 games per match.

Ostapenko is averaging 22.5 games per match in her 53 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.9% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Ostapenko has played nine matches and averaged 25.2 games per match and 10.8 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Minnen and Ostapenko have not matched up on the court.

