Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Harrison Bader (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Orioles.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has four doubles, two triples, seven home runs and four walks while batting .261.
- Bader has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 18.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 37), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this season (37.8%), Bader has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (24.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 16 of 37 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.231
|AVG
|.304
|.265
|OBP
|.310
|.436
|SLG
|.536
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|13
|10/3
|K/BB
|7/1
|4
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.28).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Gibson (8-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 55th, 1.376 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
