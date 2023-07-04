The Round of 128 at Wimbledon is set for Tuesday, with Federico Coria, the No. 104-ranked player, matching up with Ilya Ivashka, the No. 102-ranked player.

Check out the Ivashka-Coria matchup on ESPN.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ilya Ivashka vs. Federico Coria Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Ivashka vs. Coria Matchup Info

Ivashka is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 53-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena, 4-6, 6-1, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at Mallorca Championships.

Coria most recently played on May 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of French Open and was taken down 6-7, 7-6, 3-6, 3-6 by No. 16-ranked Borna Coric.

Ivashka and Coria haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Ivashka vs. Coria Odds and Probabilities

Ilya Ivashka Federico Coria -1200 Odds to Win Match +650 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 67.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 32.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.