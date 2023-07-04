Ilya Ivashka vs. Federico Coria: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Round of 128 at Wimbledon is set for Tuesday, with Federico Coria, the No. 104-ranked player, matching up with Ilya Ivashka, the No. 102-ranked player.
Check out the Ivashka-Coria matchup on ESPN.
Ilya Ivashka vs. Federico Coria Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Ivashka vs. Coria Matchup Info
- Ivashka is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 53-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena, 4-6, 6-1, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at Mallorca Championships.
- Coria most recently played on May 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of French Open and was taken down 6-7, 7-6, 3-6, 3-6 by No. 16-ranked Borna Coric.
- Ivashka and Coria haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.
Ivashka vs. Coria Odds and Probabilities
|Ilya Ivashka
|Federico Coria
|-1200
|Odds to Win Match
|+650
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|92.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|13.3%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|67.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|32.8
