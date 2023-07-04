In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, No. 102-ranked Ilya Ivashka takes on No. 104 Federico Coria.

In the Round of 128, Ivashka is the favorite against Coria, with -1200 odds against the underdog's +650.

Ilya Ivashka vs. Federico Coria Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Ilya Ivashka vs. Federico Coria Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ilya Ivashka has a 92.3% chance to win.

Ilya Ivashka Federico Coria -1200 Odds to Win Match +650 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 67.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 32.8

Ilya Ivashka vs. Federico Coria Trends and Insights

Ivashka came up short 4-6, 6-1, 3-6 against Roberto Carballes Baena in the Round of 32 of Mallorca Championships (his last match).

In French Open (his most recent tournament), Coria was defeated in the Round of 128 by No. 16-ranked Borna Coric, 6-7, 7-6, 3-6, 3-6.

Ivashka has played 26.2 games per match (40.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On grass, Ivashka has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.5 games per match while winning 44.4% of games.

In his 22 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Coria is averaging 24.9 games per match (38.3 in best-of-five matches) and winning 47.1% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Ivashka and Coria have not played against each other.

