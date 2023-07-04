The Round of 128 at Wimbledon is set for Tuesday, with Rebecca Marino, the No. 83-ranked player, matching up with Irina-Camelia Begu, the No. 30-ranked player.

You can tune in to ESPN to see the match unfold as Begu attempts to hold off Marino.

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Rebecca Marino Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Begu vs. Marino Matchup Info

In her previous tournament, French Open, Begu was eliminated by No. 43-ranked Karolina Muchova, 3-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32.

Marino most recently played on June 27, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne and was taken down 4-6, 2-6 by No. 73-ranked Xiyu Wang.

Begu hasn't played Marino in the past five years.

Begu vs. Marino Odds and Probabilities

Irina-Camelia Begu Rebecca Marino -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46

