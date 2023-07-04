In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Rebecca Marino (No. 83 in rankings) will meet Irina-Camelia Begu (No. 30) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

In this Round of 128 match versus Marino (+110), Begu is favored to win with -145 odds.

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Rebecca Marino Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Rebecca Marino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Irina-Camelia Begu has a 59.2% chance to win.

Irina-Camelia Begu Rebecca Marino -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Rebecca Marino Trends and Insights

Begu is coming off a defeat to No. 43-ranked Karolina Muchova, 3-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32 at French Open.

In Viking International Eastbourne (her most recent tournament), Marino was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 73-ranked Xiyu Wang, 4-6, 2-6.

Begu has played 35 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.0 games per match.

Marino is averaging 23.3 games per match in her 51 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.3% of those games.

Marino is averaging 27.3 games per match and 9.9 games per set in eight matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Begu and Marino have not met on the court.

