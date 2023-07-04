Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Orioles Player Props
|Yankees vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Orioles
|Yankees vs Orioles Odds
|Yankees vs Orioles Prediction
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .261 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 33 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- In 8.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19.7% of his games this season, Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 20 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.244
|AVG
|.277
|.278
|OBP
|.337
|.372
|SLG
|.404
|6
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|13
|9/3
|K/BB
|22/9
|5
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.28).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.66), 51st in WHIP (1.376), and 56th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.