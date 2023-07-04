Tuesday's Round of 128 at Wimbledon includes a match between Jaqueline Adina Cristian and Lucia Bronzetti at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

ESPN is the place to tune in to see Cristian and Bronzetti hit the court.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Lucia Bronzetti Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Cristian vs. Bronzetti Matchup Info

Cristian last competed on June 26, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, and the matchup finished in a 2-6, 1-6 loss to No. 43-ranked Varvara Gracheva .

Bronzetti most recently played on July 1, 2023 in the finals of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers and was taken down 2-6, 6-7 by No. 52-ranked Katerina Siniakova.

Cristian and Bronzetti have gone head to head one time in the past five years, during the Round of 16 of the WTA 125 Karlsruhe, and Cristian was victorious, winning 6-1, 7-6.

Cristian has gotten the better of Bronzetti in two total sets, taking two sets (100.0%) against Bronzetti's zero.

In 20 total games, Cristian has the advantage, taking the win in 13 of them, while Bronzetti has taken seven.

Cristian vs. Bronzetti Odds and Probabilities

Jaqueline Adina Cristian Lucia Bronzetti +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 31.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 68.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.