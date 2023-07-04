Jaqueline Adina Cristian (No. 133 ranking) will face Lucia Bronzetti (No. 47) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4.

Bronzetti has -350 odds to win a spot in the Round of 64 versus Cristian (+260).

Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Lucia Bronzetti Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Lucia Bronzetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lucia Bronzetti has a 77.8% chance to win.

Jaqueline Adina Cristian Lucia Bronzetti +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 30.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 69.3

Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Lucia Bronzetti Trends and Insights

Cristian last hit the court on June 26, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, and the match ended in a 2-6, 1-6 defeat by No. 43-ranked Varvara Gracheva .

Bronzetti last played on July 1, 2023 in the finals of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers and was defeated 2-6, 6-7 by No. 52-ranked Katerina Siniakova.

Cristian has played 19.9 games per match in her 14 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In her one match on grass over the past year, Cristian has played an average of 15.0 games.

Bronzetti is averaging 22.7 games per match in her 24 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 47.0% of those games.

On September 9, 2021, Cristian and Bronzetti played in the WTA 125 Karlsruhe Round of 16. Cristian took home the win 6-1, 7-6.

Cristian and Bronzetti have played two sets, and Cristian has had the upper hand, coming out on top in all of them.

Cristian has defeated Bronzetti in 13 of 20 total games between them, good for a 65.0% winning percentage.

Bronzetti and Cristian have squared off one time, and they have averaged 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

