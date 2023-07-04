The Round of 128 at Wimbledon is set for Tuesday, with Ugo Humbert, the No. 39-ranked player, going up against Jason Kubler, the No. 77-ranked player.

You can watch as Kubler looks to hold off Humbert on ESPN.

Jason Kubler vs. Ugo Humbert Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Kubler vs. Humbert Matchup Info

Kubler is coming off a defeat to No. 73-ranked Constant Lestienne, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, in the Round of 32 at Mallorca Championships.

In cinch Championships (his previous tournament), Humbert was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 265-ranked Ryan Peniston, 4-6, 2-6.

In the sole matchup between Kubler and Humbert in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 32 at Libema Open, Humbert came out on top, registering the 6-4, 6-2 win.

Humbert has bested Kubler in two total sets, winning two sets (100.0%) against Kubler's zero.

Humbert has taken 12 games versus Kubler, good for a 66.7% win rate, while Kubler has taken home six games.

Kubler vs. Humbert Odds and Probabilities

Jason Kubler Ugo Humbert +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 46.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.5

