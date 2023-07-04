Jason Kubler vs. Ugo Humbert: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Round of 128 at Wimbledon is set for Tuesday, with Ugo Humbert, the No. 39-ranked player, going up against Jason Kubler, the No. 77-ranked player.
You can watch as Kubler looks to hold off Humbert on ESPN.
Jason Kubler vs. Ugo Humbert Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Kubler vs. Humbert Matchup Info
- Kubler is coming off a defeat to No. 73-ranked Constant Lestienne, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, in the Round of 32 at Mallorca Championships.
- In cinch Championships (his previous tournament), Humbert was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 265-ranked Ryan Peniston, 4-6, 2-6.
- In the sole matchup between Kubler and Humbert in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 32 at Libema Open, Humbert came out on top, registering the 6-4, 6-2 win.
- Humbert has bested Kubler in two total sets, winning two sets (100.0%) against Kubler's zero.
- Humbert has taken 12 games versus Kubler, good for a 66.7% win rate, while Kubler has taken home six games.
Kubler vs. Humbert Odds and Probabilities
|Jason Kubler
|Ugo Humbert
|+135
|Odds to Win Match
|-175
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|42.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|63.6%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|46.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.5
