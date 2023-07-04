In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, Ugo Humbert (ranked No. 39) meets Jason Kubler (No. 77).

Humbert is getting -175 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 64 versus Kubler (+135).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Jason Kubler vs. Ugo Humbert Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jason Kubler vs. Ugo Humbert Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has a 63.6% chance to win.

Jason Kubler Ugo Humbert +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 46.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jason Kubler vs. Ugo Humbert Trends and Insights

Kubler is coming off a defeat to No. 73-ranked Constant Lestienne, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, in the Round of 32 at Mallorca Championships.

In his last match on June 19, 2023, Humbert lost 4-6, 2-6 versus Ryan Peniston in the Round of 32 of cinch Championships.

Kubler has played 42 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.0 games per match (37.4 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Kubler has played eight matches over the past 12 months, totaling 27.1 games per match (39.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 47.9% of games.

Humbert has averaged 24.4 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches) through his 34 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.3% of the games.

Humbert is averaging 22.3 games per match and 9.9 games per set in four matches on grass courts in the past year.

Kubler and Humbert have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Libema Open Round of 32. Humbert was victorious in that match 6-4, 6-2.

In two total sets against one another, Humbert has won two, while Kubler has secured zero.

Humbert has won 12 games (66.7% win rate) versus Kubler, who has claimed six games.

Kubler and Humbert have faced off one time, averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.