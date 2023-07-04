Jessica Bouzas Maneiro's Round of 128 matchup in Wimbledon against Anhelina Kalinina is set for Tuesday, July 4.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. Anhelina Kalinina Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Bouzas Maneiro vs. Kalinina Matchup Info

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Bouzas Maneiro eliminated No. 136-ranked Olivia Gadecki, 6-3, 6-3.

In the French Open, Bouzas Maneiro's last tournament, she was defeated 3-6, 6-1, 1-6 by No. 462-ranked Fiona Ferro on May 22 in the qualification round 1 round.

Kalinina is coming off a 3-6, 1-6 loss at the hands of No. 11-ranked Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 32 at Viking International Eastbourne.

Bouzas Maneiro and Kalinina haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Bouzas Maneiro vs. Kalinina Odds and Probabilities

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro Anhelina Kalinina +275 Odds to Win Match -375 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 45.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.5

