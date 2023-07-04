In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, No. 167-ranked Jessica Bouzas Maneiro meets No. 26 Anhelina Kalinina.

Kalinina is the favorite (-375) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Bouzas Maneiro, who is +275.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. Anhelina Kalinina Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. Anhelina Kalinina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anhelina Kalinina has a 78.9% chance to win.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro Anhelina Kalinina +275 Odds to Win Match -375 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 45.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.5

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. Anhelina Kalinina Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Bouzas Maneiro beat No. 136-ranked Olivia Gadecki, 6-3, 6-3.

In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne, Kalinina lost 3-6, 1-6 versus Daria Kasatkina.

Bouzas Maneiro has played eight matches over the past year across all court types, and 23.8 games per match.

Bouzas Maneiro has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 24.3 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Kalinina has played 41 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.0% of the games. She averages 21.1 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

Kalinina is averaging 20.0 games per match and 9.1 games per set in five matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Bouzas Maneiro and Kalinina have not matched up against each other since 2015.

