AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is the venue where Jiri Lehecka and Sebastian Ofner will collide on Tuesday in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Ofner's match against Lehecka can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jiri Lehecka vs. Sebastian Ofner Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Lehecka vs. Ofner Matchup Info

In his previous tournament, cinch Championships, Lehecka was defeated by No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 2-6, 3-6, in the Round of 16.

Ofner last played on June 4, 2023 in the Round of 16 of French Open and was taken down 5-7, 3-6, 0-6 by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Lehecka hasn't matched up with Ofner in the past five years.

Lehecka vs. Ofner Odds and Probabilities

Jiri Lehecka Sebastian Ofner -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 52.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.