In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, Jiri Lehecka (ranked No. 37) takes on Sebastian Ofner (No. 72).

Lehecka is getting -165 odds to win a spot in the Round of 64 against Ofner (+130).

Jiri Lehecka vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Jiri Lehecka vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jiri Lehecka has a 62.3% chance to win.

Jiri Lehecka Sebastian Ofner -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 52.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.2

Jiri Lehecka vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of cinch Championships on June 22, 2023 (his most recent match), Lehecka was dropped by Carlos Alcaraz 2-6, 3-6.

In his last match in the Round of 16 of French Open, Ofner lost 5-7, 3-6, 0-6 versus Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Through 52 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Lehecka has played 24.5 games per match (30.5 in best-of-five matches) and won 49.9% of them.

On grass, Lehecka has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.8 games per match while winning 48.4% of games.

Ofner has played 21 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 26.4 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 52.3% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Lehecka and Ofner have not competed against each other.

