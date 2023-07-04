Jiri Lehecka vs. Sebastian Ofner: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, Jiri Lehecka (ranked No. 37) takes on Sebastian Ofner (No. 72).
Lehecka is getting -165 odds to win a spot in the Round of 64 against Ofner (+130).
Jiri Lehecka vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Jiri Lehecka vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jiri Lehecka has a 62.3% chance to win.
|Jiri Lehecka
|Sebastian Ofner
|-165
|Odds to Win Match
|+130
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|62.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|43.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|52.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.2
Jiri Lehecka vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 of cinch Championships on June 22, 2023 (his most recent match), Lehecka was dropped by Carlos Alcaraz 2-6, 3-6.
- In his last match in the Round of 16 of French Open, Ofner lost 5-7, 3-6, 0-6 versus Stefanos Tsitsipas.
- Through 52 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Lehecka has played 24.5 games per match (30.5 in best-of-five matches) and won 49.9% of them.
- On grass, Lehecka has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.8 games per match while winning 48.4% of games.
- Ofner has played 21 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 26.4 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 52.3% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Lehecka and Ofner have not competed against each other.
