The Round of 128 of Wimbledon will see Jiri Vesely and Sebastian Korda match up at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Tuesday, July 4.

You can tune in to ESPN to catch the action as Vesely attempts to knock out Korda.

Jiri Vesely vs. Sebastian Korda Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Vesely vs. Korda Matchup Info

Vesely lost 7-6, 3-6, 3-6 against Lloyd Harris in the qualifying round of Mallorca Championships (his last match).

In his last tournament, French Open, Vesely lost in the round of 128 to No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 5-7, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 on May 28.

In cinch Championships (his most recent tournament), Korda was defeated in the semifinals by No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 3-6, 4-6.

This is the first time that Vesely and Korda have gone head to head in the last five years.

Vesely vs. Korda Odds and Probabilities

Jiri Vesely Sebastian Korda +525 Odds to Win Match -900 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 16.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 39.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.8

