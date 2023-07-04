In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Sebastian Korda (No. 25 in rankings) will meet Jiri Vesely in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

With -900 odds, Korda is favored over Vesely (+525) for this matchup.

Jiri Vesely vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Jiri Vesely vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 90.0% chance to win.

Jiri Vesely Sebastian Korda +525 Odds to Win Match -900 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 16.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 39.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.8

Jiri Vesely vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights

Vesely is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 291-ranked Lloyd Harris, 7-6, 3-6, 3-6, in the qualifying round at Mallorca Championships.

In his last match on June 24, 2023, Korda lost 3-6, 4-6 versus Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of cinch Championships.

Through four matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Vesely has played 21.5 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 44.2% of them.

On grass, Vesely has played two matches over the past year, totaling 9.0 games per match while winning 66.7% of games.

In the past year, Korda has competed in 44 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.1% of the games. He averages 25.8 games per match (35.8 in best-of-five matches) and 10.4 games per set.

On grass courts, Korda has played four matches and averaged 21.5 games per match and 10.8 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Vesely and Korda have not met on the court.

