Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is batting .210 with four doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 53.2% of his games this year (25 of 47), Trevino has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (6.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 47), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Trevino has an RBI in 10 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 games this year (29.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|.219
|AVG
|.200
|.250
|OBP
|.253
|.329
|SLG
|.271
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|4
|12/3
|K/BB
|8/4
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.66), 51st in WHIP (1.376), and 56th in K/9 (6.9).
