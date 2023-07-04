The New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is batting .131 with a double, eight home runs and seven walks.

Donaldson has gotten a hit in nine of 27 games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.

In 25.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.

Donaldson has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (nine of 27), with more than one RBI three times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (37.0%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .083 AVG .194 .170 OBP .225 .271 SLG .639 3 XBH 6 3 HR 5 3 RBI 10 15/5 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

