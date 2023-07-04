Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (.225 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .277 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 39th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- In 55 of 81 games this year (67.9%) Turner has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31 games this season (38.3%), Turner has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48.1% of his games this season (39 of 81), with two or more runs 10 times (12.3%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.295
|AVG
|.255
|.350
|OBP
|.351
|.464
|SLG
|.455
|16
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|21
|26/12
|K/BB
|31/20
|1
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.93 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning (7-1 with a 2.80 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 8 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.80, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
