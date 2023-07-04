Tuesday's Round of 128 at Wimbledon includes a match between Kaja Juvan and Margarita Gasparyan at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

ESPN is the place to tune in to watch Juvan and Gasparyan square off.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kaja Juvan vs. Margarita Gasparyan Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Juvan vs. Gasparyan Matchup Info

Juvan is looking to stay on track after a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 193-ranked Sinja Kraus in Thursday's qualifying round.

Juvan was defeated by Taylor Townsend (6-1, 3-6, 4-6) on May 24 in the qualification round 2 of her previous tournament, French Open.

In her last match in the qualifying round of Viking International Eastbourne, Gasparyan went down 2-6, 1-6 against Barbora Strycova.

Juvan and Gasparyan haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Juvan vs. Gasparyan Odds and Probabilities

Kaja Juvan Margarita Gasparyan -1600 Odds to Win Match +725 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 94.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 12.1% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 76.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 23.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.