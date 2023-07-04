No. 244-ranked Kaja Juvan will take on Margarita Gasparyan in Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, July 4.

Against the underdog Gasparyan (+725), Juvan is the favorite (-1600) to make it to the Round of 64.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Kaja Juvan vs. Margarita Gasparyan Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kaja Juvan vs. Margarita Gasparyan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kaja Juvan has a 94.1% chance to win.

Kaja Juvan Margarita Gasparyan -1600 Odds to Win Match +725 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 94.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 12.1% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 76.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 23.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Kaja Juvan vs. Margarita Gasparyan Trends and Insights

By beating No. 193-ranked Sinja Kraus 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday, Juvan advanced to the Round of 128.

In her last match on June 24, 2023, Gasparyan was defeated 2-6, 1-6 against Barbora Strycova in the qualifying round of Viking International Eastbourne.

In her 19 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Juvan has played an average of 22.1 games.

Juvan has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 22.0 games per match.

In her four matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Gasparyan is averaging 17.3 games per match while winning 29.0% of those games.

On grass courts, Gasparyan has played two matches and averaged 15.5 games per match and 7.8 games per set.

This is the first time that Juvan and Gasparyan have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.