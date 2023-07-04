The Round of 128 of Wimbledon will see Karolina Muchova and Jule Niemeier match up at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Tuesday, July 4.

Muchova's match with Niemeier can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Karolina Muchova vs. Jule Niemeier Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Muchova vs. Niemeier Matchup Info

Muchova last played on June 10, 2023 in the finals of French Open, and the matchup ended in a 2-6, 7-5, 4-6 loss to No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek .

In her most recent match on June 22, 2023, Niemeier came up short 3-6, 5-6 against Marketa Vondrousova in the Round of 16 of Bett1open.

Muchova and Niemeier haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Muchova vs. Niemeier Odds and Probabilities

Karolina Muchova Jule Niemeier -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 61.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.2

