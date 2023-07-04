In a match slated for Tuesday, Jule Niemeier (No. 103 in rankings) will face Karolina Muchova (No. 16) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Compared to the underdog Niemeier (+260), Muchova is the favorite (-350) to advance to the Round of 64.

Karolina Muchova vs. Jule Niemeier Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Karolina Muchova vs. Jule Niemeier Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Muchova has a 77.8% chance to win.

Karolina Muchova Jule Niemeier -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 61.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.7

Karolina Muchova vs. Jule Niemeier Trends and Insights

Muchova most recently hit the court on June 10, 2023 in the finals of French Open, and the matchup finished in a 2-6, 7-5, 4-6 loss to No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek .

In Bett1open (her previous tournament), Niemeier was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 53-ranked Marketa Vondrousova, 3-6, 5-6.

Muchova has played 40 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 22.0 games per match.

In the past year, Niemeier has competed in 35 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.2% of the games. She averages 22.5 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

Niemeier is averaging 23.9 games per match and 11.1 games per set in seven matches on grass courts in the past year.

Muchova and Niemeier have not competed against each other since 2015.

