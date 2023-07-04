Karolina Pliskova, the No. 19-ranked player, and Natalija Stevanovic, the No. 225-ranked player, will the hit court on July 4 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

You can tune in to ESPN to see Stevanovic look to knock off Pliskova.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Karolina Pliskova vs. Natalija Stevanovic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Pliskova vs. Stevanovic Matchup Info

Pliskova is coming off a defeat to No. 11-ranked Daria Kasatkina, 6-3, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 16 at Viking International Eastbourne.

Stevanovic advanced past Marina Bassols Ribera 7-5, 7-5 in the qualifying round on Thursday.

In the round of 32 of her last tournament (Libema Open) on June 12, Stevanovic was defeated by No. 19-ranked Victoria Azarenka 6-7, 3-6.

Pliskova hasn't matched up with Stevanovic in the past five years.

Pliskova vs. Stevanovic Odds and Probabilities

Karolina Pliskova Natalija Stevanovic -1100 Odds to Win Match +600 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.3% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.