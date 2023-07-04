Karolina Pliskova vs. Natalija Stevanovic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 225-ranked Natalija Stevanovic against No. 19 Karolina Pliskova.
Against the underdog Stevanovic (+600), Pliskova is the favorite (-1100) to get to the Round of 64.
Karolina Pliskova vs. Natalija Stevanovic Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Karolina Pliskova vs. Natalija Stevanovic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Pliskova has a 91.7% chance to win.
|Karolina Pliskova
|Natalija Stevanovic
|-1100
|Odds to Win Match
|+600
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|91.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|14.3%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|60.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.3
Karolina Pliskova vs. Natalija Stevanovic Trends and Insights
- Pliskova most recently competed on June 28, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne, and the match ended in a 6-3, 3-6, 3-6 loss to No. 11-ranked Daria Kasatkina .
- Stevanovic reached the Round of 128 by taking down No. 131-ranked Marina Bassols Ribera 7-5, 7-5 on Thursday.
- Pliskova has played 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.9 games per match.
- In her three matches on grass over the past year, Pliskova has played an average of 23.7 games.
- In her 15 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Stevanovic is averaging 23.2 games per match while winning 51.4% of those games.
- In six matches on grass courts in the past year, Stevanovic has averaged 22.8 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 59.1% of those games.
- Pliskova and Stevanovic have not played each other since 2015.
