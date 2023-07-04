In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 225-ranked Natalija Stevanovic against No. 19 Karolina Pliskova.

Against the underdog Stevanovic (+600), Pliskova is the favorite (-1100) to get to the Round of 64.

Karolina Pliskova vs. Natalija Stevanovic Match Information

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Tuesday, July 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Court Surface: Grass

Karolina Pliskova vs. Natalija Stevanovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Pliskova has a 91.7% chance to win.

Karolina Pliskova Natalija Stevanovic
-1100 Odds to Win Match +600
+6600 Odds to Win Tournament +50000
91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.3%
1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
60.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.3

Karolina Pliskova vs. Natalija Stevanovic Trends and Insights

  • Pliskova most recently competed on June 28, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne, and the match ended in a 6-3, 3-6, 3-6 loss to No. 11-ranked Daria Kasatkina .
  • Stevanovic reached the Round of 128 by taking down No. 131-ranked Marina Bassols Ribera 7-5, 7-5 on Thursday.
  • Pliskova has played 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.9 games per match.
  • In her three matches on grass over the past year, Pliskova has played an average of 23.7 games.
  • In her 15 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Stevanovic is averaging 23.2 games per match while winning 51.4% of those games.
  • In six matches on grass courts in the past year, Stevanovic has averaged 22.8 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 59.1% of those games.
  • Pliskova and Stevanovic have not played each other since 2015.

