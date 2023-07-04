In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 225-ranked Natalija Stevanovic against No. 19 Karolina Pliskova.

Against the underdog Stevanovic (+600), Pliskova is the favorite (-1100) to get to the Round of 64.

Karolina Pliskova vs. Natalija Stevanovic Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Karolina Pliskova vs. Natalija Stevanovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Pliskova has a 91.7% chance to win.

Karolina Pliskova Natalija Stevanovic -1100 Odds to Win Match +600 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.3% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.3

Karolina Pliskova vs. Natalija Stevanovic Trends and Insights

Pliskova most recently competed on June 28, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne, and the match ended in a 6-3, 3-6, 3-6 loss to No. 11-ranked Daria Kasatkina .

Stevanovic reached the Round of 128 by taking down No. 131-ranked Marina Bassols Ribera 7-5, 7-5 on Thursday.

Pliskova has played 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.9 games per match.

In her three matches on grass over the past year, Pliskova has played an average of 23.7 games.

In her 15 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Stevanovic is averaging 23.2 games per match while winning 51.4% of those games.

In six matches on grass courts in the past year, Stevanovic has averaged 22.8 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 59.1% of those games.

Pliskova and Stevanovic have not played each other since 2015.

