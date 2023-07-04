Katie Boulter's Round of 128 match in Wimbledon against Daria Saville is on tap for Tuesday, July 4.

Katie Boulter vs. Daria Saville Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Boulter vs. Saville Matchup Info

Boulter last hit the court on June 27, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne, and the match ended in a 4-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 30-ranked Petra Martic .

In her most recent match on June 18, 2023, Saville lost 4-6, 6-3, 1-6 against Cristina Bucsa in the qualifying round of Viking Classic Birmingham.

In the sole matchup between Boulter and Saville in the last five years, which took place in the qualifying round at Adelaide International, Saville came out on top, claiming the 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 victory.

Saville and Boulter have matched up for three sets, and it's been Saville who has taken the reins, claiming two of them. Boulter has won one set.

Saville and Boulter have squared off in 31 total games, with Saville securing the win in 16 games and Boulter claiming 15.

Boulter vs. Saville Odds and Probabilities

Katie Boulter Daria Saville -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.8

