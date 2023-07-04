No. 89-ranked Katie Boulter will meet No. 231 Daria Saville in Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, July 4.

With -275 odds, Boulter is the favorite against Saville (+210) for this match.

Katie Boulter vs. Daria Saville Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Katie Boulter vs. Daria Saville Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katie Boulter has a 73.3% chance to win.

Katie Boulter Daria Saville -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 57.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.4

Katie Boulter vs. Daria Saville Trends and Insights

Boulter last hit the court on June 27, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne, and the match finished in a 4-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 30-ranked Petra Martic .

In Viking Classic Birmingham (her previous tournament), Saville was taken down in the qualifying round by No. 76-ranked Cristina Bucsa, 4-6, 6-3, 1-6.

Boulter has played 25 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.8 games per match.

On grass, Boulter has played eight matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.8 games per match while winning 53.2% of games.

In her 13 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Saville is averaging 18.1 games per match while winning 53.6% of those games.

In two matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Saville has averaged 25.0 games per match and 8.3 games per set, winning 46.0% of those games.

Boulter and Saville have played one time dating back to 2015, in the Adelaide International qualifying round. Saville was victorious in that match 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Saville has taken two versus Boulter (66.7%), while Boulter has claimed one.

Saville has captured 16 games (51.6% win rate) versus Boulter, who has claimed 15 games.

In one match between Boulter and Saville, they have played 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

