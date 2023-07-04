AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is the venue where Kimmer Coppejans and Alex de Minaur will collide on Tuesday in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Kimmer Coppejans vs. Alex de Minaur Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Coppejans vs. de Minaur Matchup Info

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Coppejans beat Taro Daniel 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4, 2-6.

Coppejans was eliminated by Pedro Martinez (3-6, 1-6) on May 22 in the qualification round 1 of his most recent tournament, French Open.

In his most recent match in the finals of cinch Championships, de Minaur went down 4-6, 4-6 versus Carlos Alcaraz.

Coppejans and de Minaur haven't played each other in the last five years.

Coppejans vs. de Minaur Odds and Probabilities

Kimmer Coppejans Alex de Minaur +950 Odds to Win Match -2500 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 9.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 96.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 35.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.8

