In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, Alex de Minaur (ranked No. 17) meets Kimmer Coppejans (No. 188).

de Minaur is getting -2500 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 64 with a win over Coppejans (+950).

Kimmer Coppejans vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Kimmer Coppejans vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 96.2% chance to win.

Kimmer Coppejans Alex de Minaur +950 Odds to Win Match -2500 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 9.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 96.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 35.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.9

Kimmer Coppejans vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights

Coppejans took down Taro Daniel 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 in the qualifying round on Thursday.

In cinch Championships (his last tournament), de Minaur was taken down in the finals by No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 4-6, 4-6.

Through seven matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Coppejans has played 29.1 games per match (47.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 47.5% of them.

Coppejans has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 35.3 games per match (47.0 in best-of-five matches).

de Minaur has played 57 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 24.0 games per match (33.4 in best-of-five matches) and winning 54.4% of those games.

In nine matches on grass courts in the past year, de Minaur has averaged 27.7 games per match (43.5 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 56.2% of those games.

Coppejans and de Minaur have not matched up against each other since 2015.

