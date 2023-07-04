Madison Brengle and Sara Errani are set to go head to head in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 4.

Madison Brengle vs. Sara Errani Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Brengle vs. Errani Matchup Info

Brengle last hit the court on June 27, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne, and the matchup ended in a 1-6, 5-7 loss to No. 5-ranked Caroline Garcia .

Errani most recently played on June 27, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers and was defeated 2-6, 5-7 by No. 43-ranked Varvara Gracheva.

Brengle and Errani have played one time in the past five years, during the Round of 32 of the WTA 125K Gaiba, Italy Women Singles 2022, and Errani was victorious, winning 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.

Errani and Brengle have played three total sets, with Errani securing the win in two sets and Brengle coming out on top in one of them.

In 29 total games, Errani has the upper hand, earning the win in 16 of them, while Brengle has won 13.

Brengle vs. Errani Odds and Probabilities

Madison Brengle Sara Errani -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 50.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.1

