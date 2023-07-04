In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, No. 114-ranked Madison Brengle meets No. 79 Sara Errani.

In this Round of 128 match, Brengle is the favorite (-140) versus Errani (+110) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Madison Brengle vs. Sara Errani Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Madison Brengle vs. Sara Errani Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Madison Brengle has a 58.3% chance to win.

Madison Brengle Sara Errani -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 50.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Madison Brengle vs. Sara Errani Trends and Insights

Brengle is coming off a defeat to No. 5-ranked Caroline Garcia, 1-6, 5-7, in the Round of 32 at Viking International Eastbourne.

In Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers (her most recent tournament), Errani was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 43-ranked Varvara Gracheva, 2-6, 5-7.

Brengle has played 21.5 games per match in her 33 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On grass, Brengle has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.0 games per match while winning 47.5% of games.

In her 31 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Errani is averaging 19.6 games per match and winning 47.8% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Errani has played two matches and averaged 18.5 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

In the only match between Brengle and Errani dating back to 2015, in the WTA 125K Gaiba, Italy Women Singles 2022 Round of 32, Errani won 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.

In terms of sets, Errani has won two against Brengle (66.7%), while Brengle has claimed one.

Errani and Brengle have competed in 29 total games, and Errani has won more often, claiming 16 of them.

In one match between Brengle and Errani, they have played 29.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.