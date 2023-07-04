The Round of 128 of Wimbledon will see Marco Cecchinato and Nicolas Jarry match up at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Tuesday, July 4.

ESPN is the place to tune in to see Cecchinato and Jarry square off.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marco Cecchinato vs. Nicolas Jarry Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Cecchinato vs. Jarry Matchup Info

Cecchinato is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 64-ranked Mackenzie McDonald, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at Viking International Eastbourne.

In his most recent match on June 28, 2023, Jarry came up short 3-6, 6-4, 4-6 against Gregoire Barrere in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne.

Cecchinato hasn't gone toe to toe with Jarry in the past five years.

Cecchinato vs. Jarry Odds and Probabilities

Marco Cecchinato Nicolas Jarry +800 Odds to Win Match -2000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 95.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 32.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 67.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.