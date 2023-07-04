Marco Cecchinato vs. Nicolas Jarry: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
On Tuesday, Nicolas Jarry (No. 28 in the world) faces Marco Cecchinato (No. 89) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.
In the Round of 128, Jarry is the favorite against Cecchinato, with -2000 odds against the underdog's +800.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Marco Cecchinato vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Marco Cecchinato vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 95.2% chance to win.
|Marco Cecchinato
|Nicolas Jarry
|+800
|Odds to Win Match
|-2000
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|11.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|95.2%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|32.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|67.7
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Marco Cecchinato vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights
- Cecchinato is coming off a loss to No. 64-ranked Mackenzie McDonald, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at Viking International Eastbourne.
- Jarry most recently played on June 28, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne and was defeated 3-6, 6-4, 4-6 by No. 57-ranked Gregoire Barrere.
- Cecchinato has played 20.6 games per match (23.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- On grass, Cecchinato has played one match over the past 12 months, totaling 18.0 games per match while winning 33.3% of games.
- Jarry has averaged 24.9 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches) through his 57 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 53.4% of the games.
- Jarry is averaging 24.0 games per match and 10.7 games per set in four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.
- This is the first time that Cecchinato and Jarry have matched up in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.