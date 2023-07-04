On Tuesday, Nicolas Jarry (No. 28 in the world) faces Marco Cecchinato (No. 89) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

In the Round of 128, Jarry is the favorite against Cecchinato, with -2000 odds against the underdog's +800.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Marco Cecchinato vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marco Cecchinato vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 95.2% chance to win.

Marco Cecchinato Nicolas Jarry +800 Odds to Win Match -2000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 95.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 32.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 67.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marco Cecchinato vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights

Cecchinato is coming off a loss to No. 64-ranked Mackenzie McDonald, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at Viking International Eastbourne.

Jarry most recently played on June 28, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne and was defeated 3-6, 6-4, 4-6 by No. 57-ranked Gregoire Barrere.

Cecchinato has played 20.6 games per match (23.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On grass, Cecchinato has played one match over the past 12 months, totaling 18.0 games per match while winning 33.3% of games.

Jarry has averaged 24.9 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches) through his 57 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 53.4% of the games.

Jarry is averaging 24.0 games per match and 10.7 games per set in four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Cecchinato and Jarry have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.