Marcos Giron vs. Hugo Dellien: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A match between Marcos Giron (No. 65) and Hugo Dellien (No. 171) is slated for Tuesday, July 4 as part of the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.
You can watch Dellien try to knock off Giron on ESPN.
Marcos Giron vs. Hugo Dellien Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Giron vs. Dellien Matchup Info
- Giron most recently competed on June 25, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Mallorca Championships, and the matchup finished in a 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 loss to No. 333-ranked Guido Pella .
- In French Open (his most recent tournament), Dellien was eliminated in the Round of 128 by No. 35-ranked Nicolas Jarry, 4-6, 4-6, 2-6.
- This is the first time that Giron and Dellien have gone head to head in the last five years.
Giron vs. Dellien Odds and Probabilities
|Marcos Giron
|Hugo Dellien
|-3000
|Odds to Win Match
|+1000
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|96.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|9.1%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|69.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|30.4
