A match between Marcos Giron (No. 65) and Hugo Dellien (No. 171) is slated for Tuesday, July 4 as part of the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

You can watch Dellien try to knock off Giron on ESPN.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marcos Giron vs. Hugo Dellien Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Giron vs. Dellien Matchup Info

Giron most recently competed on June 25, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Mallorca Championships, and the matchup finished in a 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 loss to No. 333-ranked Guido Pella .

In French Open (his most recent tournament), Dellien was eliminated in the Round of 128 by No. 35-ranked Nicolas Jarry, 4-6, 4-6, 2-6.

This is the first time that Giron and Dellien have gone head to head in the last five years.

Giron vs. Dellien Odds and Probabilities

Marcos Giron Hugo Dellien -3000 Odds to Win Match +1000 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 96.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 9.1% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 69.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 30.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.