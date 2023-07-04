On Tuesday, Marcos Giron (No. 65 in the world) meets Hugo Dellien (No. 171) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

In this Round of 128 match, Giron is the favorite (-3000) versus Dellien (+1000) .

Marcos Giron vs. Hugo Dellien Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Marcos Giron vs. Hugo Dellien Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marcos Giron has a 96.8% chance to win.

Marcos Giron Hugo Dellien -3000 Odds to Win Match +1000 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 96.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 9.1% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 69.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 30.4

Marcos Giron vs. Hugo Dellien Trends and Insights

Giron came up short 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 against Guido Pella in the Round of 32 of Mallorca Championships (his last match).

Dellien most recently played on May 30, 2023 in the Round of 128 of French Open and was defeated 4-6, 4-6, 2-6 by No. 35-ranked Nicolas Jarry.

Through 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Giron has played 24.1 games per match (28.8 in best-of-five matches) and won 50.8% of them.

On grass, Giron has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.0 games per match while winning 48.0% of games.

Dellien has played 15 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 22.6 games per match (28.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 47.8% of those games.

This is the first time that Giron and Dellien have played in the last five years.

