Maria Sakkari vs. Marta Kostyuk: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Tuesday's Round of 128 at Wimbledon includes a matchup between Maria Sakkari and Marta Kostyuk at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
Sakkari's match against Kostyuk will air on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Maria Sakkari vs. Marta Kostyuk Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Sakkari vs. Kostyuk Matchup Info
- Sakkari most recently competed on June 24, 2023 in the semifinals of Bett1open, and the match finished in a 4-6, 6-7 loss to No. 23-ranked Donna Vekic .
- In Viking Classic Birmingham (her previous tournament), Kostyuk was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 21-ranked Anastasia Potapova, 7-6, 5-7, 4-6.
- Sakkari and Kostyuk have played two times in the last five years, and Sakkari has the advantage with a 2-0 record, which includes a 6-4, 6-4 victory for Sakkari at the WTA Guadalajara 2, Mexico Women Singles 2022 on October 18, 2022, the last time these two met on the court.
- Sakkari and Kostyuk have matched up for four sets, and Sakkari has won all of them.
- In 39 total games, Sakkari has the upper hand, winning 24 of them, while Kostyuk has won 15.
Sakkari vs. Kostyuk Odds and Probabilities
|Maria Sakkari
|Marta Kostyuk
|-300
|Odds to Win Match
|+225
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|75.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|30.8%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|58.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.2
