Tuesday's Round of 128 at Wimbledon includes a matchup between Maria Sakkari and Marta Kostyuk at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Sakkari's match against Kostyuk will air on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Maria Sakkari vs. Marta Kostyuk Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Sakkari vs. Kostyuk Matchup Info

Sakkari most recently competed on June 24, 2023 in the semifinals of Bett1open, and the match finished in a 4-6, 6-7 loss to No. 23-ranked Donna Vekic .

In Viking Classic Birmingham (her previous tournament), Kostyuk was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 21-ranked Anastasia Potapova, 7-6, 5-7, 4-6.

Sakkari and Kostyuk have played two times in the last five years, and Sakkari has the advantage with a 2-0 record, which includes a 6-4, 6-4 victory for Sakkari at the WTA Guadalajara 2, Mexico Women Singles 2022 on October 18, 2022, the last time these two met on the court.

Sakkari and Kostyuk have matched up for four sets, and Sakkari has won all of them.

In 39 total games, Sakkari has the upper hand, winning 24 of them, while Kostyuk has won 15.

Sakkari vs. Kostyuk Odds and Probabilities

Maria Sakkari Marta Kostyuk -300 Odds to Win Match +225 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 58.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.