In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, Maria Sakkari (ranked No. 8) takes on Marta Kostyuk (No. 36).

Compared to the underdog Kostyuk (+225), Sakkari is favored (-300) to make it to the Round of 64.

Maria Sakkari vs. Marta Kostyuk Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Maria Sakkari vs. Marta Kostyuk Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 75.0% chance to win.

Maria Sakkari Marta Kostyuk -300 Odds to Win Match +225 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 58.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.2

Maria Sakkari vs. Marta Kostyuk Trends and Insights

Sakkari is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 23-ranked Donna Vekic, 4-6, 6-7, in the semifinals at Bett1open.

Kostyuk most recently played on June 20, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Viking Classic Birmingham and was taken down 7-6, 5-7, 4-6 by No. 21-ranked Anastasia Potapova.

Sakkari has played 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 23.3 games per match.

In her six matches on grass over the past 12 months, Sakkari has played an average of 19.0 games.

In her 39 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Kostyuk is averaging 22.2 games per match while winning 52.3% of those games.

Kostyuk is averaging 35.0 games per match and 11.7 games per set in one match on grass in the past year.

In two head-to-head matchups dating back to 2015, Sakkari holds a 2-0 record against Kostyuk. Their most recent match, at the WTA Guadalajara 2, Mexico Women Singles 2022 on October 18, 2022, was taken by Sakkari 6-4, 6-4.

Sakkari has clinched four sets against Kostyuk (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Kostyuk's zero.

Sakkari has beaten Kostyuk in 24 of 39 total games between them, good for a 61.5% winning percentage.

Sakkari and Kostyuk have played two times, averaging 19.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

