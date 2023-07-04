In Tuesday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Marton Fucsovics, the No. 67-ranked player, will play Tallon Griekspoor (ranked No. 31).

Marton Fucsovics vs. Tallon Griekspoor Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Fucsovics vs. Griekspoor Matchup Info

Fucsovics most recently competed on June 17, 2023 in the semifinals of MercedesCup, and the match finished in a 3-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 12-ranked Frances Tiafoe .

Griekspoor is coming off a 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 defeat to No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals at Terra Wortmann Open.

Fucsovics and Griekspoor went head to head in the Round of 16 at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on February 10, 2022. Fucsovics won the match 6-4, 7-6.

Fucsovics and Griekspoor have matched up for two sets, and it's been Fucsovics who has taken the upper hand, claiming two of them. Griekspoor has come out on top in zero sets.

Fucsovics and Griekspoor have gone head to head in 23 games, and it's been Fucsovics who has emerged victorious, claiming 13 of them. Griekspoor has won 10 games.

Fucsovics vs. Griekspoor Odds and Probabilities

Marton Fucsovics Tallon Griekspoor +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 48.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.3

