No. 67-ranked Marton Fucsovics will face No. 31 Tallon Griekspoor in Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, July 4.

Griekspoor is favored (-135) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Fucsovics, who is +105.

Marton Fucsovics vs. Tallon Griekspoor Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Marton Fucsovics vs. Tallon Griekspoor Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tallon Griekspoor has a 57.4% chance to win.

Marton Fucsovics Tallon Griekspoor +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 48.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.3

Marton Fucsovics vs. Tallon Griekspoor Trends and Insights

Fucsovics last competed on June 17, 2023 in the semifinals of MercedesCup, and the match finished in a 3-6, 6-7 loss to No. 12-ranked Frances Tiafoe .

In his last match in the quarterfinals of Terra Wortmann Open, Griekspoor went down 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 against Andrey Rublev.

Fucsovics has played 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.3 games per match (40.0 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Fucsovics has played six matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.0 games per match while winning 55.8% of games.

In his 49 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Griekspoor is averaging 25.2 games per match (37.3 in best-of-five matches) while winning 50.1% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Griekspoor has played eight matches and averaged 25.8 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

In the only match between Fucsovics and Griekspoor dating back to 2015, in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Round of 16, Fucsovics was victorious 6-4, 7-6.

Fucsovics and Griekspoor have played two total sets, with Fucsovics securing two of them and Griekspoor zero.

Fucsovics and Griekspoor have matched up for 23 total games, and Fucsovics has won more often, securing 13 of them.

Fucsovics and Griekspoor have squared off one time, averaging 23.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

