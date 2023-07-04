Matteo Arnaldi, the No. 80-ranked player, and Roberto Carballes Baena, the No. 57-ranked player, will meet on July 4 for a match in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

You can see Arnaldi attempt to knock out Carballes Baena on ESPN.

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Arnaldi vs. Carballes Baena Matchup Info

By taking down No. 188-ranked Frederico Ferreira Silva 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday, Arnaldi advanced to the Round of 128.

In his most recent tournament, French Open, Arnaldi fell in the round of 64 to No. 32-ranked Denis Shapovalov, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 3-6 on May 31.

In his most recent match in the Round of 16 of Mallorca Championships, Carballes Baena was defeated 3-6, 6-7 against Corentin Moutet.

This is the first time that Arnaldi and Carballes Baena have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Arnaldi vs. Carballes Baena Odds and Probabilities

Matteo Arnaldi Roberto Carballes Baena -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.4

