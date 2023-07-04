In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Roberto Carballes Baena (No. 57 in rankings) will face Matteo Arnaldi (No. 80) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Arnaldi is the favorite (-250) in this match, compared to the underdog Carballes Baena, who is +190.

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Arnaldi has a 71.4% chance to win.

Matteo Arnaldi Roberto Carballes Baena -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.4

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Arnaldi took down No. 188-ranked Frederico Ferreira Silva, 7-5, 6-4, 6-4.

In his last match on June 27, 2023, Carballes Baena was defeated 3-6, 6-7 versus Corentin Moutet in the Round of 16 of Mallorca Championships.

Arnaldi has played 29 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 23.7 games per match (32.7 in best-of-five matches).

Arnaldi has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 29.7 games per match (32.0 in best-of-five matches).

In his 41 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Carballes Baena is averaging 23.3 games per match (31.2 in best-of-five matches) while winning 48.8% of those games.

In three matches on grass in the past 12 months, Carballes Baena has averaged 22.7 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 42.6% of those games.

This is the first time that Arnaldi and Carballes Baena have played in the last five years.

