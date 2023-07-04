Matteo Berrettini, the No. 38-ranked player, and Lorenzo Sonego, the No. 42-ranked player, will meet on July 4 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

The Berrettini-Sonego match can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Matteo Berrettini vs. Lorenzo Sonego Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Court Surface: Grass

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Berrettini vs. Sonego Matchup Info

Berrettini is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 41-ranked Sonego, 1-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32 at MercedesCup.

Sonego last played on June 27, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne and was taken down 6-7, 3-6 by No. 54-ranked Zhizhen Zhang.

Berrettini has a 2-1 record against Sonego, leading to a 66.7% winning percentage in their head-to-head matches. Their last meeting in the Round of 32 at the MercedesCup on June 12, 2023 led to a 6-1, 6-2 victory for Sonego.

Berrettini and Sonego have squared off in seven total sets, with Berrettini taking four sets and Sonego claiming three of them.

Sonego has won 33 games versus Berrettini, good for a 52.4% winning percentage, while Berrettini has claimed 30 games.

Berrettini vs. Sonego Odds and Probabilities

Matteo Berrettini Lorenzo Sonego +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 40.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.8

