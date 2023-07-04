On Tuesday, Lorenzo Sonego (No. 42 in the world) takes on Matteo Berrettini (No. 38) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

With -190 odds, Sonego is favored over Berrettini (+145) for this matchup.

Matteo Berrettini vs. Lorenzo Sonego Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Matteo Berrettini vs. Lorenzo Sonego Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Sonego has a 65.5% chance to win.

Matteo Berrettini Lorenzo Sonego +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 40.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.1

Matteo Berrettini vs. Lorenzo Sonego Trends and Insights

Berrettini most recently hit the court on June 12, 2023 in the Round of 32 of MercedesCup, and the matchup finished in a 1-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 41-ranked Sonego .

In Viking International Eastbourne (his previous tournament), Sonego was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 54-ranked Zhizhen Zhang, 6-7, 3-6.

Berrettini has played 26 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.8 games per match (40.3 in best-of-five matches).

Berrettini has played one match on grass over the past year, and 15.0 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Sonego has played 57 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.4% of the games. He averages 25.0 games per match (39.1 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set.

In six matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Sonego has averaged 23.7 games per match (25.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.5 games per set, winning 47.2% of those games.

In three head-to-head meetings, Berrettini has taken down Sonego two times. Sonego took their most recent match 6-1, 6-2 on June 12, 2023 in the MercedesCup Round of 32.

In seven total sets against one another, Berrettini has taken four, while Sonego has secured three.

Sonego has the advantage in 63 total games versus Berrettini, winning 33 of them.

In their three matches against each other, Berrettini and Sonego are averaging 21.0 games and 2.3 sets.

