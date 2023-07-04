Maxime Cressy and Laslo Djere are on track to meet in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 4.

Maxime Cressy vs. Laslo Djere Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Cressy vs. Djere Matchup Info

Cressy lost 6-3, 5-7, 4-6 against Zhizhen Zhang in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne (his last match).

Djere is coming off a 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 loss to No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 16 at Terra Wortmann Open.

Cressy and Djere are at a standoff, with the two competitors each winning one of two head-to-head matches. The pair's last matchup on April 12, 2022 ended with Djere nailing down the 6-4, 6-7, 6-2 victory.

It's been a balanced split when Cressy and Djere have played, each claiming victory in three sets.

In 63 total games, Cressy has the advantage, earning the win in 32 of them, while Djere has taken 31.

Cressy vs. Djere Odds and Probabilities

Maxime Cressy Laslo Djere -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 52.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.9

