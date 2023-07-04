In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, Laslo Djere (ranked No. 60) takes on Maxime Cressy (No. 58).

Compared to the underdog Djere (+110), Cressy is the favorite (-140) to make it to the Round of 64.

Maxime Cressy vs. Laslo Djere Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Maxime Cressy vs. Laslo Djere Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maxime Cressy has a 58.3% chance to win.

Maxime Cressy Laslo Djere -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 52.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.9

Maxime Cressy vs. Laslo Djere Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Cressy was beaten by No. 54-ranked Zhizhen Zhang, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, in the Round of 16.

In his most recent match on June 21, 2023, Djere was defeated 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 against Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 16 of Terra Wortmann Open.

In his 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Cressy has played an average of 26.5 games (34.3 in best-of-five matches).

In his eight matches on grass over the past year, Cressy has played an average of 26.1 games.

Djere is averaging 24.6 games per match (35.8 in best-of-five matches) through his 55 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.2% of those games.

On grass courts, Djere has played four matches and averaged 25.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

Cressy and Djere each have put up one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on April 12, 2022, with Djere securing the win 6-4, 6-7, 6-2.

Cressy and Djere have been equally balanced, each claiming three of six sets versus the other.

Cressy has captured 32 games (50.8% win rate) versus Djere, who has claimed 31 games.

In two matches between Cressy and Djere, they have played 31.5 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

