Milos Raonic vs. Dennis Novak: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Milos Raonic and Dennis Novak are set to meet in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 4.
The Raonic-Novak matchup can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Milos Raonic vs. Dennis Novak Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Raonic vs. Novak Matchup Info
- Raonic most recently hit the court on June 15, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Libema Open, and the matchup finished in a 6-7, 1-6 loss to No. 103-ranked Jordan Thompson .
- Novak beat Yosuke Watanuki 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Thursday.
- In French Open, Novak's last tournament, he went head to head with No. 134-ranked Jurij Rodionov in the qualification round 2 on May 24 and was defeated 6-2, 3-6, 4-6.
- This is the first time that Raonic and Novak have competed against each other in the last five years.
Raonic vs. Novak Odds and Probabilities
|Milos Raonic
|Dennis Novak
|-140
|Odds to Win Match
|+110
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|58.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|47.6%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|48.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.2
