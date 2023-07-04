Milos Raonic and Dennis Novak are set to meet in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 4.

The Raonic-Novak matchup can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Milos Raonic vs. Dennis Novak Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Raonic vs. Novak Matchup Info

Raonic most recently hit the court on June 15, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Libema Open, and the matchup finished in a 6-7, 1-6 loss to No. 103-ranked Jordan Thompson .

Novak beat Yosuke Watanuki 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Thursday.

In French Open, Novak's last tournament, he went head to head with No. 134-ranked Jurij Rodionov in the qualification round 2 on May 24 and was defeated 6-2, 3-6, 4-6.

This is the first time that Raonic and Novak have competed against each other in the last five years.

Raonic vs. Novak Odds and Probabilities

Milos Raonic Dennis Novak -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 48.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.2

