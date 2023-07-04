Dennis Novak (No. 159) will meet Milos Raonic in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4.

Against the underdog Novak (+110), Raonic is favored (-140) to make it to the Round of 64.

Milos Raonic vs. Dennis Novak Match Information

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Tuesday, July 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Court Surface: Grass

Milos Raonic vs. Dennis Novak Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Milos Raonic has a 58.3% chance to win.

Milos Raonic Dennis Novak
-140 Odds to Win Match +110
+20000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000
58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6%
0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
48.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.2

Milos Raonic vs. Dennis Novak Trends and Insights

  • Raonic is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 103-ranked Jordan Thompson, 6-7, 1-6, in the Round of 16 at Libema Open.
  • Novak advanced to the Round of 128 by defeating No. 115-ranked Yosuke Watanuki 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday.
  • Through two matches over the past year (across all court types), Raonic has played 19.5 games per match and won 48.7% of them.
  • Raonic has played two matches on grass over the past year, and 19.5 games per match.
  • In the past year, Novak has competed in nine total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 55.5% of the games. He averages 23.4 games per match (41.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.6 games per set.
  • In three matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Novak has averaged 27.0 games per match (41.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 60.5% of those games.
  • Raonic and Novak have not played each other since 2015.

