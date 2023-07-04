Dennis Novak (No. 159) will meet Milos Raonic in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4.

Against the underdog Novak (+110), Raonic is favored (-140) to make it to the Round of 64.

Milos Raonic vs. Dennis Novak Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Milos Raonic vs. Dennis Novak Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Milos Raonic has a 58.3% chance to win.

Milos Raonic Dennis Novak -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 48.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.2

Milos Raonic vs. Dennis Novak Trends and Insights

Raonic is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 103-ranked Jordan Thompson, 6-7, 1-6, in the Round of 16 at Libema Open.

Novak advanced to the Round of 128 by defeating No. 115-ranked Yosuke Watanuki 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday.

Through two matches over the past year (across all court types), Raonic has played 19.5 games per match and won 48.7% of them.

Raonic has played two matches on grass over the past year, and 19.5 games per match.

In the past year, Novak has competed in nine total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 55.5% of the games. He averages 23.4 games per match (41.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.6 games per set.

In three matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Novak has averaged 27.0 games per match (41.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 60.5% of those games.

Raonic and Novak have not played each other since 2015.

