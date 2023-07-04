Milos Raonic vs. Dennis Novak: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
Dennis Novak (No. 159) will meet Milos Raonic in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4.
Against the underdog Novak (+110), Raonic is favored (-140) to make it to the Round of 64.
Milos Raonic vs. Dennis Novak Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Milos Raonic vs. Dennis Novak Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Milos Raonic has a 58.3% chance to win.
|Milos Raonic
|Dennis Novak
|-140
|Odds to Win Match
|+110
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|58.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|47.6%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|48.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.2
Milos Raonic vs. Dennis Novak Trends and Insights
- Raonic is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 103-ranked Jordan Thompson, 6-7, 1-6, in the Round of 16 at Libema Open.
- Novak advanced to the Round of 128 by defeating No. 115-ranked Yosuke Watanuki 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday.
- Through two matches over the past year (across all court types), Raonic has played 19.5 games per match and won 48.7% of them.
- Raonic has played two matches on grass over the past year, and 19.5 games per match.
- In the past year, Novak has competed in nine total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 55.5% of the games. He averages 23.4 games per match (41.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.6 games per set.
- In three matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Novak has averaged 27.0 games per match (41.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 60.5% of those games.
- Raonic and Novak have not played each other since 2015.
